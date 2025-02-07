"Awe Inspiring Journey Under PM Modi": Hardeep Puri Ahead Of India Energy Week

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri recalled a discussion he had with BBC journalist Tim Sebastian in 2002 in the show HARDtalk, when he faced pointed questions on cross-border terrorism.

Over two decades later, Mr Puri said he spoke to the current host Stephen Sackur before BBC ends the show sometime next week.

One of the highlights of the discussion was how under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has come a long way in improving its energy sector, sharpening its focus on climate goals and green energy transition, and in handling the future of fossil fuel as it firmly competes with emerging fuels.

Mr Puri's comments come days before the government holds the India Energy Week 2025 in Delhi, from February 11 to 14. Energy ministers from over 20 countries will attend the IEW. The largest energy producers from advanced economies and countries from the global south will also participate.

"I had first appeared on BBC HARDtalk in 2002 as India's Dy High Commissioner to the UK for a pointed discussion on cross border terrorism with Tim Sebastian in what was then regarded as a rigorously researched programme," Mr Puri said in a post on X.

"More than two decades later, I had an interesting conversation with the current host Stephen Sackur (before the programme signs off sometime next month), on India's awe inspiring journey under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi ji, the distance our energy sector has travelled, our focus on climate goals and green energy transition, the future of fossil fuel as it firmly competes with emerging fuels, and on India's vibrant democracy, strengths of our democratic institutions, robustness of our fourth estate, freedom of expression, and above all, what appears to fascinate many around the world, our firm and confident march into a glorious future towards being Viksit Bharat or a developed nation," said Mr Puri, the Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas.

IEW, spanning over 1 lakh square metres, will be the second-largest energy event globally, in terms of participation, exhibition space and sessions. Building on the success of the past two editions, inaugurated by PM Modi, the third edition of IEW is set to solidify its position as a pivotal meeting place for the global energy industry.

As one of the first major energy events of 2025, it will set the tone for the industry for the rest of the year, addressing the most critical challenges and opportunities ahead.

Apart from Mr Puri, Tanzania Deputy Prime Minister Doto Mashaka Biteko, and Republic of Djibouti Energy Minister Yonis Ali Guedi are some of the participants. Heads of international organizations including Jassim Al Shirawi, Secretary General, IEF, and Haitham Al-Ghais, Secretary General, OPEC, have confirmed their participation.