Avoid 'Non-Essential Travel' To Sri Lanka, Says Centre In Advisory

The centre today issued an advisory asking Indian citizens to avoid "non-essential travel" to Sri Lanka, where the situation continues to be tense after the suicide bombings on Easter Sunday that killed over 250 people.

"In view of the prevailing security situation in Sri Lanka in the aftermath of terror attacks on 21 April 2019, Indian nationals intending to travel to Sri Lanka are advised not to undertake non-essential travel," the advisory issued by the Foreign Ministry said.

"The Government of Sri Lanka has beefed up the security in the country. A nation-wide emergency including night time curfew is in place at present which may also affect travel within Sri Lanka," it added.

"In case of those undertaking essential/emergency travels, they can contact the High Commission of India in Colombo or the Assistant High Commission in Kandy/Consulates in Hambantota and Jaffna in case of requirement of any assistance," it said.

The advisory said the helpline numbers of the Indian High Commission are available on the mission's website.

Fifteen people including six children were killed during a Sri Lankan security forces operation in the aftermath of the Easter attacks, as three cornered suicide bombers blew themselves up and others were shot dead, police said Saturday.

The three men set off explosives, also killing three women and six children inside what was believed to a terrorists' safe house near the eastern town of Kalmunai on Friday night.

"Three other men, also believed to be suicide bombers, were found dead outside the house," police said in a statement, adding that they had been shot, news agency AFP reported.

The police backed by troops exchanged fire with those inside the house for over an hour, a military official said, adding that the bodies were recovered early Saturday following a search operation.

