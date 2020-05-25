'Indians Soar In The Skies Again': Aviation Minister Shares Flight Tracker Map

Domestic flights operated on Monday for the first time since late-March. (File photo)

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri today shared pictures of air activity above Indian airspace as the government resumed domestic flights after nearly two months. The screenshot from flight tracking website FlightRadar24 shows heavy traffic over the Indian airspace while airspace above neighbouring countries hardly see any moment.

"Indians soar in the skies again! A beautiful live capture from #flightradar24 shows how our skies look busy again as domestic civil aviation recommences in India from today," he tweeted.

Earlier in the day FlightRadar24 had shared screenshots comparing last week air activity with that ar 4:30 am today, when first flights begin to take to skies.

Active Indian-registered aircraft last week compared to today at 04:30 UTC. India begins a phased resumption of domestic flights today after a two month halt. Follow live flights in India at https://t.co/dFQaIW0jNqpic.twitter.com/BD9iwwIGMk - Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) May 25, 2020

Domestic flights operated on Monday for the first time since late-March, when the country went into lockdown to break the chain of coronavirus. Many were stuck in cities they were visiting when all flights were stopped.

The flights resumed after what Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said was "a long day of hard negotiations" on Sunday with various state governments that were not on board with the idea.

With the number of coronavirus cases touching 1.3 lakh, the government has announced a series of dos and don'ts that would begin with social distancing at the airport and no-contact check in. The aviation minister has indicated that international flights could begin in June.

Those who took first flights included paramilitary personnel, army men, students and migrants who had failed to book a ticket on special trains being run by the railways.

Aviation regulator Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has released the schedule of flights that would operate from May 25. The schedule -- which details flight name along with its arrival and departure time and the origin and destination city -- has been prepared till June 30. Only GoAir flights will operate till August 24, as per the schedule.

Country's largest airline IndiGo will operate 970 flights, the maximum among these airlines, during the period. Vistara -- which has a smaller fleet size of 41 aircraft -- will operate 448 flights across 25 destinations, the schedule shows. Vistara is closely followed by SpiceJet with 434 flights across 41 destinations till June 30th.

National carrier Air India, which has been involved in repatriation programme to bring back stranded Indians from overseas, will fly 340 flights across 37 destinations during the period. Air Asia will operate 240 flights across 17 destinations, the DGCA schedule shows.

GoAir will fly 178 flights across 19 destinations till August 24.