Regulator Warns Of Jammed Rudder On Boeing 737, Puts Operators On Alert

The Indian aviation regulator has cautioned airlines that operate Boeing 737 jetliners over safety concerns involving the components of the rudder. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has warned the airlines of potentially jammed or restricted rudder control systems.

An aircraft rudder is a primary mechanism that controls the movement of the jet. Air India Express, SpiceJet, and Akasa operate Boeing 737 series aircraft in the country.

The DGCA has asked these operators to conduct safety risk assessments and cease some types of instrument landing.