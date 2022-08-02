Aviation Regulator Inspected 300 Aircrafts In May-June: MoS Civil Aviation

VK Singh said that DGCA ensures timely corrective action on deficiencies noted.(Representational)

A total of 300 aircraft including 62 operational aircraft of the SpiceJet fleet were inspected by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in two special drives of spot checks in the last few months, informed Minister of State for Civil Aviation General (Dr) VK Singh (Retd) in Rajya Sabha on Monday.

According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, as per the provisions contained in Aircraft (Investigation of Accidents and Incidents) Rules, air accidents are investigated by Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) and safety recommendations as per the investigation report are forwarded to DGCA.

VK Singh in a written reply to Rajya Sabha said that the appropriate action on implementation of recommendations made in the investigation reports is taken by DGCA to ensure the safety of air operations. SpiceJet experienced a series of occurrences during the operation of their aircraft fleet attributable to malfunction of components, bad weather, bird strike, etc.

"A special drive of spot checks was conducted from May 2 till June 6. During the period, a total of 300 aircraft were inspected which included 62 operational aircraft of the SpiceJet fleet. The spot checks raised findings which were corrected by the airlines. Another series of spot checks were carried out on all operating aircraft of SpiceJet from July 9 to July 13, wherein 53 spot checks were carried out on 48 aircraft which did not raise any significant finding or safety violations," the Minister said.

However, as an abundant safety measure, DGCA ordered SpiceJet to release certain identified aircraft (10) for operations only after confirming that all reported defects and malfunctions are rectified.

DGCA, further issued an interim order to SpiceJet on July 27, wherein for the continued sustenance of safe and reliable air transport service, the number of departures of SpiceJet has been restricted to 50 per cent of the number of departures approved under summer schedule 2022 for a period of eight weeks, he said.

VK Singh said that DGCA ensures timely corrective action on deficiencies noted during oversight of certified operators and maintenance of records thereof.

"There have been no lapses and hence no action is pending against officials. The Government has sensitized the scheduled airlines to give utmost importance to the safety of operations and has taken various steps. Scheduled Airlines have been asked to increase their engineering-related capabilities at all base stations and transit stations. Special audits and spot checks have been ordered by DGCA and airlines have been asked to take appropriate mitigation action and greater internal surveillance to ensure the safety of air operations," he added.

