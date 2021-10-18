Aviation Minister Flags Off Alliance Air Flight Connecting 3 Northeastern Cities

Jyotiraditya Scindia virtually flagged of Alliance Air flight that connects 3 northeastern cities

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday virtually flagged of an Alliance Air flight that connects Kolkata with northeastern cities, including Guwahati, Aizawl and Shillong, the Civil Aviation Ministry said on Monday.

The Alliance Air flight will traverse on Kolkata-Guwahati-Aizwal-Shillong route four days a week, the ministry's statement noted.

Alliance Air will be operating this flight using its ATR-72 aircraft, it mentioned.

Mr Scindia stated that most of the ATR-72 aircraft of Alliance Air are deployed on the northeastern routes.

"Today, we are further establishing seamless connectivity across entire northeast India by connecting four cities with one flight," he stated.