'Cook Eggs, Meat Fully': Minister On Fears Over Bird Flu Spread To Humans

Bird flu: Centre has asked affected states to improve "biosecurity of poultry farms". (File)

There's nothing to worry about, animal husbandry, fisheries and dairy minister Giriraj Singh said dishing out some cooking tips so people can steer clear of the Avian Influenza, or bird flu, which is doing the rounds in at least four states.

Cook eggs and meat fully, the Union minister said seeking to allay fears about transmission of the zoonotic disease from poultry to humans.

"In some places there have been reports of migratory and wild birds dying from bird flu. Cook the meat and eggs completely before eating. There is nothing to worry. All possible help is being given and states have been alerted," Mr Singh tweeted in Hindi.

Giriraj Singh also shared a status report of the Avian Flu spread in Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala and Rajasthan, where 12 epicentres have been identified.

Lakhs of birds, mostly migratory, have died across India in the last 10 days.

While some of the affected states have started culling birds, regulated the sale of poultry and related products, their neighbours are keeping a check on inter-state movement, especially in the border districts.

To contain the spread, the central government has issued an advisory and set up a control room in New Delhi to monitor the situation.

The advisory asks affected states to improve "biosecurity of poultry farms, disinfect affected areas, properly dispose dead birds, increased surveillance", besides coordination with forest department.

For neighbouring states, it recommends vigilance towards any "unusual mortality amongst birds and to report it immediately".

Personal safety protocol includes wearing of protective gear, disinfecting surfaces and use of antiviral drugs.

India has seen multiple spells of bird flu starting 2006, each becoming the cause of severe losses to poultry farmers as sale of meat and eggs takes a hit.

Experts have maintained that a bird-to-human spread of the viral disease is only possible if the meat is not fully cooked.