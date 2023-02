Loud shrieks were heard and tourists were seen running as a massive avalanche hit the famous ski resort of Gulmarg, showed a video. Some people are reportedly trapped under snow. Rescue operation is underway.

"Avalanche hit the Afarwat peak #HapathKhud at famous ski resort in #Gulmarg.#Rescue operation has been launched by #Baramulla Police along with other agencies," tweeted Baramulla police.