Australia Will Track Those Responsible For Hindu Temples' Vandalism: Envoy

Australian High Commissioner to India Barry O'Farrell said that his Prime Minister Anthony Albanese ensured that the security forces take action when the vandalism of Hindu temples occurred and also track those responsible and prosecute them.

In an interview with ANI, Mr Farrell said, "Well, Prime Minister Albanese assured Prime Minister Modi when he visited India in March that in Australia, we believe people have a right to practice their religions without interference. And Prime Minister Albanese committed to ensuring that our security forces, including our police, state police forces, take every possible action when the vandalism occurred to track down those responsible and to prosecute them."

"And I'm confident that that will happen. The point I make on perhaps the broader issue is that, as my Foreign Minister said when she was here in March unofficial referendum has no legal standing in Australia and Australia continues to respect and stand by India's sovereignty and its sovereign borders," he added.

In the past few months, the attacks on the Hindu temple have increased. In March, Shree Laxmi Narayan Temple in Brisbane was attacked. Earlier, in January, Shri Shiva Vishnu Temple in Australia's Carrum Downs was also vandalised with anti-Hindu graffiti.

A week before the above incident, On January 12, the BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Australia's Mill Park was smeared with anti-India and anti-Hindu graffiti.

During the interview, Farrell spoke about PM Modi's upcoming visit to Australia for the Quad Summit.

He said, "Well, the India-Australian relationship is at an enormous high. Indian migration to Australia is the fastest-growing migration from any other country in the world. And that's having a huge impact on our relationship. It's strengthening our trade and economic relationship. It is furthering our people-to-people links through education and through culture. It's ensuring that we're doing more in relation to defence and security."

"And, of course, we're working through the quad on a whole range of issues, including climate change and clean energy. And I think all those things are now being boosted in Australia by a growing diaspora that not only opens up the eyes of Australians to opportunities in India but also reminds their friends and relatives in India of the opportunities, particularly in education, that are on offer in Australia," he added.

