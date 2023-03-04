Australia Ex PM Meets BJP Chief JP Nadda At Party Headquarters

The initiative was launched last year in April on the Foundation Day of the party by the BJP chief.

Former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott met and interacted with BJP national president JP Nadda under the 'Know BJP' campaign at the party's headquarters in the national capital on Saturday.

Tony Abbott is an Australian politician from the Liberal Party of Australia.

He has served as a member of the Australian House of Representatives (1994-2019). He was the Prime Minister of Australia from 2013 to 2015. He also held the position of Leader of the Opposition from 2009-2013.

Earlier in the day, Vijay Chauthawala in-Charge, Foreign Affairs Dept, BJP told ANI that this event is in continuation of BJP President Nadda Ji's "Know BJP" initiative to give an authentic perspective of the BJP to overseas audience.

The initiative was launched last year in April on the Foundation Day of the party by the BJP chief.

Through the 'Know BJP' initiative the party tries to strengthen its bilateral relations with various countries as well as inform the world about its ideology and functioning.

Earlier on January 27, JP Nadda interacted with the students of Delhi University under the "Know BJP" initiative at the party headquarters in the national capital.

He introduced the students to the BJP's ideology, principles, mission, and work culture, while also highlighting the party's work culture.