10 Booked For Alleged Casteist Remarks Against UP BJP Lawmaker

The accused had also allegedly threatened the legislator to kill him (Representational)

The police said Wednesday they have registered a criminal case against 10 persons for allegedly hurling casteist remarks against sitting BJP MLA Dinanath Bhaskar from the Aurai assembly seat, reserved for the scheduled caste members.

Aurai Circle Officer Ram Karan said the case was registered under various sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, besides those of the Indian Penal Code as the accused had also allegedly threatened the legislator to kill him.

Citing the BJP lawmaker's complaint, the circle officer said, "Dinanath Bhaskar was getting his house and a BJP office built, for which he needed to dig the plot for laying the foundation."

But the digging was opposed by some persons, who allegedly manhandled the MLA's driver, the police official said.

"When Bhaskar himself reached the spot, they allegedly hurled casteist abuses against him and also threatened to kill him," he said, adding that police have lodged the FIR and investigating it.