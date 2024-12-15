"My Grandson Dead Or Alive?": Atul Subhash's Father After Nikita Arrested

Techie Atul Subhash, who died by suicide, has a four-year-old son

Hours after Atul Subhash's estranged wife Nikita Singhania, her mother Nisha and brother Anurag were arrested for allegedly abetting his suicide, the techie's father Pawan Kumar Modi has questioned where Atul's four-year-old son is and said the family was worried about him.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Mr Modi thanked the police for arresting Nikita and her family members in the abetment to suicide case. "We don't know where she has kept our grandson. Has he been killed or is he alive? We don't know anything about him. I want my grandson to be with us," he said.

"I thank the police and law enforcement. At least they have been arrested," Mr Modi said. The family has decided not to immerse Atul's ashes till they get justice. "We have brought his ashes. We are religious, but we will not immerse his ashes till we get justice." Mr Modi alleged that the judge hearing Atul's case in Jaunpur family court was corrupt. "She asked him for money. He was not someone who would pay bribes. He was ready to pay a penalty, but never bribe."

#WATCH | Samastipur, Bihar: Atul Subhash suicide case | On the arrest of accused Nikita Singhania, Nisha Singhania and Anurag Singhania, Pawan Kumar Modi, father of deceased Atul Subhash says, "We don't know where she has kept our grandson. Has he been killed or is he alive? We… pic.twitter.com/8TBQcWtQfM — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2024

The elderly father, who lost his 34-year-old son last week, broke down and said he had never seen his grandson. The child was born in 2020 and Nikita and Atul separated the next year. "We appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav to ensure we get our grandson. I have only seen him on video calls, never held him close. For a grandfather, his grandson is more special than his son," he said, his voice choking with tears.

Atul Subhash's brother Bikas Kumar, who filed the abetment to suicide complaint, voiced his father's concern. "The biggest concern at present to know about the son of my brother. I want to thank Karnataka Police for arresting three persons. Some arrests are pending according to our complaint. We hope it will happen soon," he told news agency.

Atul Subhash, who was found dead at his Bengaluru home last Monday, listed his last wishes in a 24-page suicide note. One of them was, "Give custody of my child to my parents who can raise him with better values".

In his 24-page note, the 34-year-old techie accused his estranged wife Nikita, her mother Nisha Singhania, brother Anurag Singhania and uncle Sushil Singhania of harassment and extortion. He alleged that Nikita filed false cases of cruelty against him and his family members and demanded a huge sum of Rs 3 crore to settle the case. Atul also said the court had asked him to pay Nikita Rs 80,000 monthly as maintenance for herself and her son, but she wanted a sum of Rs 2 lakh. Atul also criticised the justice system, saying that the laws were biased to favour women.

"The more I work hard and become better at my work, the more I and my family will be harassed and extorted and the whole legal system will encourage and help my harassers... Now, with me gone, there won't be any money and there won't be any reason to harass my old parents and my brother. I may have destroyed my body but it has saved everything I believe in."

Nikita, her mother and brother have been arrested, taken to Bengaluru and remanded in police custody for 14 days. Her uncle Sushil Singhania, also an accused, is on the run.