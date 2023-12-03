'Mend Your Ways, Or Else Public Will Oust You': PM Modi Warns Opposition

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday night thundered a warning to the opposition - "mend your ways or the public will oust you" - shortly after the BJP's "historic" victory in three of four state elections.

The BJP recorded big wins in heartland states - retaining Madhya Pradesh, and dumping the Congress out of Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. A triumphant Prime Minister called these results a "guarantee of hat-trick in 2024" - when the saffron party will bid for an unprecedented third consecutive term.

"Today's victory is historic and unprecedented... sabka sath, sabka vikas bhavna (the sentiment of development with all, development for all) has won... the call for a 'developed India' has won... the vichar (the voice) of the oppressed has won... honesty and good governance has won," the PM said.

"Some people are saying this hat-trick has guaranteed the 2024 victory," he smirked, adding, "Today's mandate proves people have zero-tolerance for corruption, appeasement and dynastic politics."

Stepping up his all-out attack, then Prime Minister then took on the Congress and the INDIA opposition bloc directly, calling Sunday's election results "a big lesson for Congress and their ghamandiya (arrogant) alliance". "The campaign against corruption is getting heavy support... those parties and leaders who have no shame in standing with corrupt people... they are getting a clear warning from the voters."

"Today's result is a warning for those powers (who) are against the politics of progress. This is a big lesson for Congress and their ghamndiya (arrogant) alliance," he told a cheering and raucous crowd.

The PM also took a swipe at the INDIA bloc over calls for a national caste census - a potentially key topic for the 2024 election - and hit out at "those who tried to divide the country over caste lines".

"To those who tried to divide the country over caste lines... I have always said, I have only four communities in the country - nari (women), yuva (youth), farmers and poor people."

"The country can be empowered by empowering these communities, all of whom have shown enthusiasm for the BJP's schemes and its roadmap for India," the Prime Minister said.

"The people of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh have showered love on the BJP," he continued, "Even in Telangana, people's support for the BJP is increasing constantly."

"We are lucky to get so much love and trust from our family members."

In Chhattisgarh the BJP has won, or is leading in, 54 seats. The Congress, which swept the state in the 2018 election, has only 35. In the 90-member Assembly, the halfway mark is 46 seats.

In neighbouring Madhya Pradesh, which the BJP has dominated since 2003 the BJP has won, or is leading in, 164 seats and is on course for a potentially record win. The Congress, which had talked up its chances of following its 2018 win (the party's government lost majority two years later), has just 65.

The halfway mark in the 230-member House is 116.

In Rajasthan, another now formerly Congress-ruled state, the BJP has decimated its rival, winning 115 of the 199 seats that voted; polling in the 200th and last has been suspended. The Congress has won 69.

Rajasthan's 200-member House has a halfway mark of 101.

Finally, in Telangana, the BJP slipped to a big defeat, winning only eight seats. The Congress scored a consolation win - albeit an important one - by claiming 64 seats to the outgoing BRS' 39.

Results of the fifth state that voted last month - Mizoram - will be announced Monday.