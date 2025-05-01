Pak Shuts Attari-Wagah Border, Leaves Some Nationals Stranded In India

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. The Attari-Wagah border between India and Pakistan has been completely closed due to a terror attack in Pahalgam in which 26 people were killed. Both countries revoked visas, leading to the deportation of Pak nationals, causing family separations.

The Attari-Wagah border crossing between India and Pakistan shut, completely, Thursday.

The crossing was closed, from both sides, as Delhi and Islamabad face-off over the terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, an attack in which 26 civilians, including a Nepali, tourists, and locals, were killed and an attack that India says was planned and executed by the deep state in Pakistan.

Border crossings were closed and visas revoked by both governments in the first round of diplomatic restrictions post the attack. Over the past days authorities have rounded up hundreds of Pak nationals - in the country on tourist, medical, or other visas - to eject them.

On Wednesday, 24 hours before the border was sealed, 125 Pak nationals crossed over, taking the total since Thursday last to over 1,000, including diplomats and support staff.

But on Thursday afternoon, shortly after it was sealed, there was drama; a small number of Pak nationals sent to the crossing by Indian immigration could not return home.

It appeared Pak authorities refused to open the gate for their citizens.

Why the gate remained shut is unclear.

In visuals from the crossing, the Pak nationals who should have left India are held up on the India side of the border and arguing with officials. Sources told NDTV there was even minor pushing and shoving, resulting in some barricades being toppled, as they tried to leave.

Eventually, though, those who have should have left, including men and women who had overstayed their visas, were forced to return. It is unclear also what will happen to them.

Ejection of Pak nationals was the first step India took after the Pahalgam terror attack.

READ | Attari Border Shut: Govt's Big Measure Against Pak After J&K Attack

The government ordered Pakistanis with (short-term) tourist and medical visas to leave. Those on long-term permits and Hindus of Pakistani origin were, however, allowed to stay.

The visa scrapping, however, led to heartbreaking stories of families being split - mothers being separated from their children and young couples forced to live apart. Many have lamented the fact their lives have been uprooted for something they did not do or have any control over.

And this applies to both sides.

READ | UP Woman Stopped At Attari Border Trying To Return To Husband In Pak

Last week a woman - a resident of UP who is married to a Pak national - was allegedly stopped at Attari-Wagah because she had an Indian passport. But her children - a two-year-old boy and a one-year-old girl - were told to leave India, prompting panic and tears at the crossing.

Eventually border officials told her to return to Meerut and await instructions.

After India cancelled Pak nationals' visas, Home Minister Amit Shah reached out to all chief ministers, urging them to identify and deport all those from Pakistan.

India has said it has proof Pakistan was involved in the planning and execution of the attack.

READ | Pak 'One Of World's Most Dangerous, Terror Trail In Moscow, London'

Top government sources have told NDTV of a 'terror trail' linking Pakistan to attacks around the world, including in Moscow last year and in London in 2005.

With input from agencies

NDTV is now available on WhatsApp channels. Click on the link to get all the latest updates from NDTV on your chat.