Woman Activist Attempting To Visit Sabarimala Attacked With Pepper Spray

Sabarimala: Activist Bindu Ammini is attacked with pepper spray outside top cop office in Kochi

An activist who came to Kerala's Kochi to attempt a trek to Sabarimala temple was attacked by a man with a pepper spray right outside the office of the Police Commissioner. In a mobile phone video, activist Bindu Ammini was seen shielding her face and running away from a man who attacked her with the pepper spray. She has been taken to a hospital.

Activist Trupti Desai has also come to the southern state again for another shot at making it to the hilltop shrine of Lord Ayyappa, nestled in the Western Ghats. Five more women, including Ms Desai, plan to trek to the shrine today.

Ms Desai, who the Kerala government said will not get any security cover, landed at Kochi airport this morning. "We'll visit Sabarimala temple today on Constitution Day. Neither state government nor police can stop us from visiting the temple. Whether we get security or not we will visit the temple today," Ms Desai said today.

The six women including Ms Desai are inside the top police officer's office in Kochi.

