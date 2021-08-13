Lieutenant Governor Condems Attack J&K BJP Leader's House

A BJP delegation meeting injured members in the attack.

Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha on Friday condemned the attack on a BJP leader's house in Rajouri district, which left a three-year-old child dead, and said the perpetrators of the heinous act will be brought to justice soon.

"My deepest condolences to family & prayers for early recovery of injured. Perpetrators of this heinous act will be brought to justice soon," the LG said on Twitter.

A three-year-old child was killed and six members of BJP leader Jasbir Singh's family were injured in the grenade attack on his house in Khandli area of the district last night.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti also condemned the attack.

"Condemn the grenade attack in Rajouri in which a four year old child was killed & several others injured. My sympathies with their loved ones," she said.

