12-Km Chase, 1 Suspect Shot: How Cash Stolen From 3 ATMs Was Recovered

The Namakkal police in Tamil Nadu detained a container allegedly carrying huge cash robbed from three ATMs in Kerala after a 12-kilometre chase on Friday morning. One of the suspects was shot dead, while another man in the seven-member gang was shot in the leg.

Two policemen, including an inspector, were also injured when the gang attempted to flee after attacking them.

Police say seven men were in the container truck and when the rear door was opened they assaulted the police, forcing them to fire in self defence.

"Two of our police personnel have been injured in the attack," T Senthil Kumar, Inspector General of Police, Western Range, told NDTV.

A gang of seven, all from Haryana, robbed three ATMs of State Bank of India in Thrissur today. The loot is reported to be over Rs 60 lakh. The cops are still counting the money.

"We are counting the cash. We will know the details of the seizure soon after which we'd issue a statement," said the police.

The container truck, say investigators, did not stop on the highway when the Tamil Nadu police intercepted it and the vehicle continued to move hitting two wheelers.

"The gang is from Haryana. We had to open fire in self defence as they assaulted us when the rear door was opened. We have arrested six," said a police officer to NDTV.

A car without a number plate concealed inside the truck was seized from them. The cops have also recovered weapons, including guns, from the thieves.

"Their modus operandi is they use this car for recce of the ATMs they plan to break open and then put it back in the container so CCTVs will never get images of this car. They also carry gas cutters and other equipment to break open ATMs," said Mr Shankar Jiwal, Director General of Police and Head of the Police Force in Tamil Nadu.

Gas cutters and other similar equipment were also found in the container.

