AB Vajpayee's Nameplate Removed From Parliament Room After 17 Years

Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's nameplate was removed today from a room in the parliament building, 17 years after he was voted out of office.

Even three years after Mr Vajpayee's death in 2018, the nameplate has stayed at the entrance of Room No. 4, alongside that of another BJP veteran, LK Advani.

BJP president JP Nadda will now take over the room that has historic significance for the party. Mr Nadda had so far been using a room reserved for the leader of the Rajya Sabha.

The room, which is right next to the BJP's office in parliament, was not reassigned after 2004, when the Vajpayee-led BJP lost the election and the Congress-led UPA coalition came to power.

The room stayed with Mr Vajpayee, who was chairperson of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). But he hardly ever used it.

Mr Advani's name was added in 2009 and he used the room right up to 2019, when he and other veterans were dropped as BJP candidates in the Lok Sabha election.

In 2014, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power after a spectacular BJP comeback, Mr Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi were among those who were made members of a mentors' group with no active role in the BJP's decision-making.

When Mr Advani's nameplate was removed one day, he reportedly sat in the Central Hall, upset.

The next day the nameplate was restored, according to sources.