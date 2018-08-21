Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Ashes To Be Immersed In 5 Places In Bengal

Atal Bihari Vajpayee's ashes will be immersed at five places in West Bengal.

The ashes of former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee will be immersed in five places in West Bengal, a BJP leader said on Tuesday.

Vajpayee's ashes were immersed by his foster daughter Namita in the Ganges in Haridwar in Uttarakhand on August 19.

In Bengal, the ritual will be first held in Gangasagar, the confluence of the Ganges in South 24 Parganas district on August 24 followed by four other places.

"The aasthi visarjan'' of Atalji will take place in five places in Bengal. They are Gangasagar, Murshidabad district''s Farakka, Hoogly''s Tribeni, Nadia''s Nabadwip and Siliguri in north Bengal''s Jalpaiguri district," BJP National Secretary Rahul Sinha told IANS.