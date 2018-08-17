'Vajpayee ji Was Keen To Learn Yoga,' Says Yoga Guru Ramdev

Leaders, ministers and ambassadors all across the world paid tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Yoga guru and entrepreneur Ramdev on Thursday said that former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee lived for the country and his works will never be forgotten. He also tweeted that he taught yoga to the BJP veteran and learnt a lot from him.

"I met Vajpayee ji in 2005 for the first time... he showed his interest in yoga and was keen to learn more about it," Ramdev told new agency ANI,

The yoga guru said that former prime minister worked with vision and dedication towards the development of the country. His tireless work for the welfare of the people of India will inspire future generations of leaders, he said.

"He will be remembered for contributing towards good governance and for highlighting issues affecting the common people of India as well as for regional peace and prosperity," Ramdev added.

The 93-year-old Bharatiya Janata Party veteran died at 5:05 pm on Thursday at All India Institute of Medical Science following a prolonged illness.

Vajpayee, who led the National Democratic Alliance government from 1998 to 2004, was the first-ever member of the Bharatiya Janata Party to become India's Prime Minister.