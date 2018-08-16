Atal Bihari Vajpayee Was A Democrat To The Core: Pranab Mukherjee

Atal Bihari Vajpayee dead: Pranab Mukherjee described Atal Bihari Vajpayee as a reasoned critique in the opposition and a seeker of consensus as prime minister.

All India | | Updated: August 16, 2018 19:16 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Atal Bihari Vajpayee Was A Democrat To The Core: Pranab Mukherjee

Atal Bihari Vajpayee's death was announced by AIIMS hospital this evening

New Delhi: 

India had lost a great son and an era had come to an end, former president Pranab Mukherjee said on Atal Bihari Vajpayee's death today, while describing the BJP stalwart as a reasoned critique in the opposition and a seeker of consensus as prime minister.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee was a democrat to the core, Pranab Mukherjee said as he expressed sadness at his demise.

"Deeply saddened at the passing away of Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee. A reasoned critique in opposition and a seeker of consensus as PM, Atal Ji was a democrat to the core. In his passing away, India has lost a great son and an era has come to an end. My deepest condolences," he said in a tweet.

Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, one of India's most charismatic leaders who led the nation through several crises and held together a tenuous coalition with his inclusive politics, died today. He was 93.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee, a bachelor, is survived by his adopted daughter, Namita Kaul Bhattacharya.

His death was announced by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital, where he was admitted on June 11 with a variety of ailments.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Atal Bihari VajpayeeAtal Bihari Vajpayee deadAtal Bihari Vajpayee death

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Atal Bihari Vajpayee diedNews in BanglaKerala FloodTamil NewsTrain StatusPNR StatusPrice ComparisonAmazon OffersFlipkart OffersZomato OffersGold Movie ReviewJio GigaFiber Hyundai SantroAtal Bihari Vajpayee

................................ Advertisement ................................