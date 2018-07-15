At Rahul Gandhi's Meet On Alliances, No Consensus On Tie-Up With Mayawati

Rahul Gandhi did not reveal his mind on the prospect of a broader national alliance with the BSP

A key meeting called by Congress president Rahul Gandhi to discuss an alliance with Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party put off a decision after the party's Rajasthan leaders strongly opposed the plan.

Congress leaders from Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh told, however, have strongly supported the alliance, arguing that it would stand a good chance of defeating the BJP, which has ruled the two states for 15 years.

Rajasthan state leaders, however, voiced their opposition against any understanding with Mayawati's party over concerns that the alliance would help the BSP, which only has influence in a few pockets, get a foothold in the state and could be counterproductive to the Congress in the long run.

Congress leaders also feel that the party was within striking distance of power in Rajasthan in view of what they say, is a strong anti-incumbency against Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje.

Mayawati is yet to take a decision on an alliance with the Congress and has been non-committal about a state-specific alliance. If a broader alliance with the Congress, which would help the BSP, doesn't work out, BSP leaders suggest they could look at the possibility of an alliance with smaller state parties to expand their footprint in these states.

He is due to visit the election-bound states next month.

The Congress has been looking at state-specific alliances across the country to prep for a formidable front against the NDA alliance led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the 2019 elections.

Rajasthan's stance could create difficulties for the alliance in Madhya Pradesh as well where the Dalit powerhouse of Uttar Pradesh has been averaging nearly 7 per cent of the vote for the last 20 years. If these votes were to be added to the Congress's 36 per cent vote share, the Congress thinks it would put the opposition within striking distance of blocking the BJP which secured 45 per cent votes.