At Poll Rally, Amit Shah Promises To Make Meghalaya A Model State "I am here to request you that today there are 19 governments of the BJP and three in the northeastern states... I can see the winds of change and the votes are coming for the BJP in Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura," he said, addressing two election rallies in Shillong.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Amit Shah launched the second leg of election campaign. Shillong: BJP President Amit Shah on Friday promised to make Meghalaya a model state within five years, if his party is voted to power in the February 27 assembly elections.



"I am here to request you that today there are 19 governments of the BJP and three in the northeastern states... I can see the winds of change and the votes are coming for the BJP in Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura," he said, addressing two election rallies in Shillong.



Accompanied by Union Tourism Minister K.J. Alphons, Mr Shah addressed an election rally at Jowai, the district headquarters of West Jaintia Hills and later in Shillong.



"I am here to request you that in Meghalaya also, we need to have a BJP government and you should vote for the BJP government so that we can all join hands with Prime Minister Narendra Modi ... we (the BJP) have an agenda of development," Mr Shah said.



On the interim ban on coal mining by National Green Tribunal, which has affected people's livelihood, he said that the party will ensures the mines open and people get employment.



Charging the Congress-led government headed by Mukul Sangma "corrupt", Mr Shah, who launched his second leg of election campaign, said that over the last 10 years, there is long series of scams, the suicide rate has been climbing and also the crime rate.



Mr Shah also questioned the government for its failure to develop Meghalaya despite the Central government sanctioning Rs 5,817 crore to Meghalaya under the 13th Finance Commission while under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the 14th Finance Commission increased this to Rs 25,413 crore.



"Despite thousands of crores being increased. Do you see any development here? Do you know where all this money has gone? If you don't know, I will tell you where it has gone. You have to only look at the houses of the Congress leaders, you will find five years ago there used to be ordinary and small house.... today they have huge mansions, vehicles. These is where the money has been going," Mr Shah said.





BJP President Amit Shah on Friday promised to make Meghalaya a model state within five years, if his party is voted to power in the February 27 assembly elections."I am here to request you that today there are 19 governments of the BJP and three in the northeastern states... I can see the winds of change and the votes are coming for the BJP in Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura," he said, addressing two election rallies in Shillong.Accompanied by Union Tourism Minister K.J. Alphons, Mr Shah addressed an election rally at Jowai, the district headquarters of West Jaintia Hills and later in Shillong."I am here to request you that in Meghalaya also, we need to have a BJP government and you should vote for the BJP government so that we can all join hands with Prime Minister Narendra Modi ... we (the BJP) have an agenda of development," Mr Shah said.On the interim ban on coal mining by National Green Tribunal, which has affected people's livelihood, he said that the party will ensures the mines open and people get employment.Charging the Congress-led government headed by Mukul Sangma "corrupt", Mr Shah, who launched his second leg of election campaign, said that over the last 10 years, there is long series of scams, the suicide rate has been climbing and also the crime rate. Mr Shah also questioned the government for its failure to develop Meghalaya despite the Central government sanctioning Rs 5,817 crore to Meghalaya under the 13th Finance Commission while under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the 14th Finance Commission increased this to Rs 25,413 crore."Despite thousands of crores being increased. Do you see any development here? Do you know where all this money has gone? If you don't know, I will tell you where it has gone. You have to only look at the houses of the Congress leaders, you will find five years ago there used to be ordinary and small house.... today they have huge mansions, vehicles. These is where the money has been going," Mr Shah said.