At NDTV Defence Summit, New Videos Shown Of Operation Sindoor Strikes

The Indian Air Force shared new visuals and details of Operation Sindoor. At the NDTV Defence Summit in New Delhi, Vice Chief of the Air Staff Air Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari provided a detailed account of the planning, execution, and aftermath of the strikes that followed the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, in which 26 people were killed.

Air Marshal Tiwari described Operation Sindoor as a watershed moment that reaffirmed the IAF's role as "India's sword arm".

"Equally important is the tacit acknowledgement that the Indian Air Force is India's sword arm. What we did in Operation Sindoor was only a snapshot of our capability," he said at the NDTV Defence Summit. "This is the first time after the operation that we are speaking on an open forum."

The IAF was assigned two high-value targets deep inside Pakistan -- Muridke (Lashkar-e-Taiba headquarters), roughly 30 km from the international border and Bahawalpur (Jaish-e-Mohammed headquarters), nearly 100 km inside Pakistan.

Seven additional targets closer to the Line of Control were allocated to the Indian Army.

The Air Marshal revealed that each target was dissected into precise aim points to ensure accuracy and to minimise collateral damage. "We made every weapon count," he said.

At Muridke, bombs hit the administrative block and two leadership residences. Drone footage showed the initial strikes leaving only small holes visible on rooftops. However, internal videos sourced locally later confirmed extensive structural collapse inside the buildings.

At Bahawalpur, five aim points were designated, including the administrative block, cadre housing, and leadership quarters. Two precision weapons were shown penetrating through multiple floors, destroying command facilities.

"Pictures speak more than a thousand words," Air Marshal Tiwari said, adding that funerals of top militant leaders were attended by senior Pakistani state officials, including the Punjab Corps Commander, Chief Secretary, and provincial police chief. "This shows the state's direct sponsorship of terrorism."

The strikes forced Pakistan to seek urgent mediation. By the evening of May 10, both sides agreed to halt hostilities across land, air, and sea.