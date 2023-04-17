At Least 9 Bullets Found In Gangster Atiq Ahmed's Body, Says Autopsy: Sources

Gangster Atiq Ahmed was shot at least nine times in the shocking murder on camera outside a hospital in Uttar Pradesh Saturday night, the autopsy report has found.

According to sources, at least nine bullet injuries were found in the dreaded gangster's body during the postmortem examination. Five bullets were reportedly recovered from the body of his brother Ashraf Ahmed, also shot dead outside the hospital in Prayagraj.

Atiq Ahmed was shot once on the head and eight times on the chest and back, the autopsy has found. The headshot was captured on live TV as three shooters, all arrested now, rained bullets at the gangster-turned-politician and his brother, killing them on the spot.

According to sources, the autopsy found five bullet injuries in Ashraf's body -- one on the face and four on his back.

The post-mortem examination was conducted by a team of five doctors. The proceedings were also videographed to ensure proper probe into the high profile case.