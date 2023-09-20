'At Least Act Your Age In Parliament': Amit Shah Jabs Trinamool MP

Amiti Shah goes inside the new parliament building to attend the special session

Home Minister Amit Shah today tore into Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy while responding to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's allegation that Other Backward Classes leaders and employees were underrepresented in the central government.

Mr Gandhi in parliament said out of 90 secretaries in the Centre, only three belonged to OBC communities. He demanded a caste census at the soonest.

Taking strong exception to the Congress MP's comment, Mr Shah shot back, "Some NGOs give chits with questions to ask, and they say it here."

While Mr Shah was speaking, Mr Roy tried to respond but was cut short by the Home Minister, who said, "In new parliament at least you should act your age."

Mr Gandhi had already left the house by the time Mr Shah started speaking.

"Some people think that secretaries run the country. I think the government does. 85 BJP MPs and 29 ministers are from the OBC community," the Home Minister said, adding those claiming to speak for OBCs should know that it is the BJP which gave an OBC Prime Minister.