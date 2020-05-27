At Least 6 Test Positive For Coronavirus Inside Madhya Pradesh Raj Bhavan

Madhya Pradesh has so far reported over 7,000 coronavirus cases with 305 deaths (File)

At least six people at the Raj Bhawan in Madhya Pradesh, including some lower-level staff and their family living in the employee quarters inside the premises, have tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday, the state health department said.

Of the 700 test reports published on Wednesday, 20 were positive, of which as many as six live in the Employee Quarters on the sprawling Raj Bhawan premises.

All employee quarters, where residents have tested positive for the deadly virus, have been declared as COVID-19 epicentres and the surrounding areas within the Raj Bhawan campus have been declared as Containment Area.

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon, however, still continues to stay at the Raj Bhawan, his official residence.

Madhya Pradesh has so far reported over 7,000 coronavirus cases with 305 deaths.