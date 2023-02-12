At Least 50% Of Indore Residents Suffering From Some Ailment: Survey

The middle class was more affected than those from the upper and lower income groups.

At least half the population of Indore in Madhya Pradesh, adjudged several times as the cleanest city in the country, is afflicted with some ailment as per a survey carried out over the past two months.

The report of the survey helmed by the Indian Medical Association's Indore Chapter and the Red Cross Society will be handed over to civic authorities for further action and remedial measures, local Bharatiya Janata Party Lok Sabha MP Shankar Lalwani told reporters on Saturday.

"Nearly one lakh persons were checked at 394 health camps organised in 42 places in the city. The reports of half the persons surveyed were found to be abnormal, the conclusion being made on the basis of eight biomedical scales,"Mr Lalwani said.

"Around 48 per cent residents had some abnormality in one test, 9.5 per cent had enhanced blood sugar levels, 17 per cent had high cholesterol levels, 6 per cent had abnormal SGPT, which hints at liver ailments, while 13 per cent had abnormal serum protein levels suggesting low immunity," Mr Lalwani said.

The middle class was more affected by such ailments than those from the upper and lower income groups, he added.

Calling the survey alarming, Indore Collector Ilayaraja T said the city's citizens must make positive lifestyle changes as per medical advice to improve their health.

The city, considered the commercial capital of the state and one of Indian's fastest growing urban areas, has 25 lakh residents.

