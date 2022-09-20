At IIT Bombay, Man Climbed A Pipe To Look Into Women's Bathroom

Protests were held at Chandigarh University on Sunday and Monday.

A canteen employee at Mumbai's Indian Institute of Technology was arrested today for allegedly peeping into the women's washroom in a hostel building -- a hot-button issue following the video controversy at Punjab's Chandigarh University.

Pintu Garia, 21, an employee of the hostel's night canteen, had allegedly climbed a pipe and peeped into the women's washroom on Sunday night, reported news agency Press Trust of India, quoting an un-named official.

The man was caught soon after, owing to the alertness of the hostel residents. A case was filed on Monday and the man was formally arrested. He has been accused of voyeurism.

The official had added that no photo or video was found on the cellphone the man was carrying, reported PTI.

In Punjab's Mohali, two men and a woman have been arrested after she allegedly took photos of women students at the university's hostel. There have been raucous protests by the students, who refused to accept the police findings.

After an initial inquiry, the police said the woman had only shot videos of herself and shared them with her boyfriend. The man, and another person, have been arrested from Shimla in neighbouring Himachal Pradesh.

The students allege that the woman had shot around 60 obscene videos of her hostel mates and forwarded them to her boyfriend. Some of the videos, they allege, were uploaded on social media and porn websites.

The police say there is no evidence of this and rumour-mongering has led to panic and protests.

The matter is under investigation by an all-women police team.