At G20 Meet, S Jaishanker Stresses on Cooperation To Battle Covid

External Affairs minister S Jaishankar addressed the G20 Foreign Ministers' meeting at Matera, Italy today, where he said international cooperation is the answer to the challenge posed by the Covid pandemic, be it in terms of vaccines, medicines, PPE kits or oxygen. The most immediate test for this, he said, will be equitable access to vaccines.

"Institutional multilateralism has been found wanting. Reforms have many forms but vaccine equity will be the immediate test," he tweeted after the meet.

"The real economy needs decentralised globalisation, including in manufacturing, food and health. Resilient supply chains must develop in parallel," read another tweet.

Mr Jaishankar has been on a two-nation visit to Greece and to Italy.

Arriving in Italy on Monday evening, he met the EU Commissioner for International Partnerships, Jutta Urpilainen. The discussion was on the challenge posed by Covid and Mr Jaishankar had underscored the importance of equitable vaccine access and a fair travel regime.

The G20 bloc brings together the world's major economies. The member countries include Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Japan, India, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, Russia, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union.

India is expected to preside over the G20 next year.