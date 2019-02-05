Mamata Banerjee Protecting Corrupt Officer: Yogi Adityanath In Bengal

Yogi Adityanath shredded Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of shielding a "corrupt top cop".

After four extra hours, several hiccups and a strong dose of suspense, Yogi Adityanath today addressed a crowd of hundreds in Bengal's Purulia that has been waiting since morning. This was the second rally of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister -- seen as the biggest mascot of the BJP after Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

But to pre-empt a debacle like Sunday -- when his chopper was not allowed to land in north Bengal - Yogi Adityanath had decided to reach Purulia by road. Landing at Bokaro in Jharkhand, he drove the 50-odd km to the venue.

But uncertainty hung over the rally till the last minute, with the local administration officials claiming holes in the paperwork.

In his address, Yogi Adityanath shredded Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of shielding a "corrupt top cop". "The court has directed top cop to appear before CBI. If she was ready to cooperate, then why a dharna? Bengal would get rid of a corrupt regime," he told the applauding crowd.