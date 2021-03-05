At 98, This 'Aatmanirbhar' UP Man Sells Chana On The Streets

A 98-year-old man in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli, 79 km from state capital Lucknow, was honoured by the district administration for being self-reliant and independent at his age. Vijay Pal Singh sells chana, or boiled chick peas on the streets of the town.

Mr Singh was invited to the District Magistrate's office on Thursday and presented with Rs. 11,000 in cash. He was also presented with a walking stick, a shawl and a certificate by Raebareli District Magistrate Vaibhav Shrivastava.

The elderly man walked the support of his new walking stick and an official as he was ushered out of the government office following the presentation ceremony.

Vijay Pal Singh's remarkable independence at 98 was noticed by the district officials after his videos were viral on social media.

(With inputs from ANI)