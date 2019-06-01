Rajasthan's Churu Seethes At 50.8 Degrees, Hottest Place In India Today

The MeT department has issued a "red-colour" warning for northwest central India. (Representational)

Heatwave conditions continued in northern and central parts of India with Churu in Rajasthan recording the highest temperature in the country today at 50.8 degrees Celsius -- nine degrees above normal, reported news agency PTI quoting the Meteorological Department in Jaipur.

Other cities were not far behind as Ganganagar recorded a maximum temperature of 49 degrees Celsius while Bikaner recorded 47.9 degrees Celsius, Jaisalmer 47.2 degrees Celsius and Kota 46 degrees Celsius, the weather department said.

Jodhpur recorded a day temperature of 45.6 degrees Celsius, Barmer recorded 44.5 degrees Celsius while Rajasthan's capital Jaipur also witnessed intense heatwave and recorded a temperature of 45.2 degrees Celsius.

On Friday, Sri Ganganagar in western Rajasthan recorded highest maximum temperature of 49.6 degree Celsius. Churu recorded a maximum of 48.5 degree Celsius on Friday.

Severe heat wave conditions will persist over isolated pockets of Rajasthan and East Madhya Pradesh over the next three days, according to the India Meteorological Department. Other places which will experience heatwave include Punjab, Vidarbha, parts of East Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh and New Delhi.

The weather department said some parts even in Himachal Pradesh, isolated pockets over Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand will witness intense heat. A heat wave is usually declared when the maximum temperature remains above 45 degrees Celsius for two consecutive days.

In the hill state of Himachal Pradesh, at least four places recorded their maximum temperatures in excess of 40 degrees Celsius. The hottest place in the state was Una at 44.9 followed by Bilaspur 43, Hamirpur 40.6 and Mandi 40.5 degrees Celsius.

The Jammu city recorded a maximum of 43.6 degrees Celsius, 4.2 notches above season's average. While heatwave conditions continued throughout the day, there was a light duststorm in Jammu.

The MeT department has issued a "red-colour" warning for northwest central India. The IMD has four colour-coded messages -- green, yellow, amber and red. Green indicates normal conditions while red denotes extreme weather situations.

The weather agency has predicted a heat wave to severe heat wave conditions over parts of the northwest, central and adjoining east and peninsular India during the next four to five days.