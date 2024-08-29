Meet Kaivalya Vohra, Youngest Indian On Hurun Rich List 2024

Kaivalya Vohra founded Zepto in 2021. (File)

Kaivalya Vohra, co-founder of quick commerce app Zepto, is the youngest to feature on the list of richest Indians released by Hurun. The 21-year-old has a net worth of Rs 3,600 crore. His co-founder, 22-year old Aadit Palicha, is second youngest on the list.

Vohra and Palicha were students of Stanford University, who later dropped out of their computer science course and pursued entrepreneurship. Both friends started Zepto in 2021 to fulfil the growing demand for quick and contactless delivery of essential items in the days of the Covid pandemic.

Zepto competes in India's hyper-competitive grocery delivery space. Rivals in the market include e-commerce giant Amazon's India unit and homegrown competitors such as Swiggy Instamart, Blinkit, and conglomerate Tata Group's BigBasket.

At 19, Kaivalya Vohra made his debut on the IIFL Wealth-Hurun India Rich List 2022 and since then has featured on the list every year.

The 2024 Hurun India Rich List has marked a significant milestone, with India's billionaire count surpassing 300 for the first time. This esteemed list features a diverse range of individuals from various sectors, including entertainment, corporate, and quick commerce.

Gautam Adani and his family secured the top spot in the 2024 Hurun India Rich List, with a wealth of Rs 11.6 lakh crore, surpassing Mukesh Ambani. In 2020, Mr Adani was fourth on the list. Mr Adani's wealth has surged by 95 per cent in the last one year. His rise is marked by recovery following the Hindenburg report, which had raised significant scrutiny.

Shah Rukh Khan, the Bollywood superstar, also secured a spot on the list, solidifying his status as one of India's most successful and wealthiest celebrities.

Radha Vembu, the founder of Zoho Corporation, and Anand Chandrasekaran, a seasoned tech executive, are also part of this elite group.