Assembly Polls In Jammu And Kashmir Likely Later This Year: Election Body

Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir are likely to be "considered" later this year and the schedule for it will be announced after the Amarnath yatra, the Election Commission said today. The annual pilgrimage to Amarnath, the state's famous cave shrine, ends on August 15.



The state has been under Governor's Rule since June last year, when the BJP ended its alliance with Mehbooba Mufti's People's Democratic Party. President's rule came into force in December.



"The Commission will keep on regularly and on real time basis monitoring the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, taking inputs from all necessary quarters and after the conclusion of Amarnath Yatra will announce the election schedule for the conduct of assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir," a statement from the Commission read.