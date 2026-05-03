Assembly Election Results 2026: Seats And Majority Mark Across 4 States, Union Territory

The results of the Assembly elections 2026 in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and the Union Territory of Puducherry will be out tomorrow, May 4. Trends are expected to begin emerging early in the day as counting progresses across centres.

The multi-phase electoral exercise, conducted over the past few weeks, will decide the fate of governments across five key regions. Voters across these states and the UT have cast their ballots for a total of 824 Vidhan Sabha seats.

Here's a detailed look at the numbers and the majority mark in each state and Union Territory.

West Bengal

The state has a 294-member Assembly. A party or alliance will need 148 seats to cross the majority mark and form the government. In what seems like a close contest, exit polls suggest the BJP may win 150 to 160 seats, while the Trinamool Congress, led by Mamata Banerjee, is projected to secure 130 to 140 seats.

Health warning: exit polls often go wrong.

Tamil Nadu

The southern state has 234 seats, with the majority mark set at 118. Exit polls predict the ruling alliance led by MK Stalin of Kazhagam (DMK) could win 125 to 145 seats. This could mark a return of the DMK for the second time.

Kerala

Kerala's Assembly comprises 140 seats, and the halfway mark required for a majority is 71. Exit polls predict the United Democratic Front, led by the Congress, may secure 78 to 90 seats.

Assam

In Assam, the Assembly has 126 seats, and 64 seats are needed to form the government. According to exit polls, the BJP and its allies are projected to win 88 to 100 seats.

Puducherry

The Union Territory has 30 seats, with the majority mark at 16. Exit polls claim the All India NR Congress, part of the NDA alliance, may win 16 to 20 seats.

The results for the Assembly elections 2026 can be tracked live on the NDTV website, NDTV 24x7 and NDTV social media platforms. You can check live result dashboards, constituency-wise leads, party-wise tallies and full coverage in real time.