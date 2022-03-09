Elections LIVE: Prannoy Roy On Who Will Win 'Battleground Uttar Pradesh'

Most opinion polls forecast that BJP is going to win by a clear margin in UP.

Most opinion polls forecast that the BJP is going to win by a clear and convincing margin in Uttar Pradesh, although, on average, the BJP is forecast to win about 100 seats fewer than in the 2017 landslide. However, if the mood of the voters in these assembly elections is the same as in the recent UP Panchayat elections, this is unlikely to be an overwhelmingly clear victory for the BJP as the exit polls suggest.

Here are the LIVE Updates of 'Battleground Uttar Pradesh' With Prannoy Roy:

Mar 09, 2022 21:33 (IST) Uttar Pradesh: Combined Swing + Index Of Opposition Unity Impact

If the IOU doesn't rise, the BJP can afford to lose as much as 7.5% of its vote (i.e. a swing that causes a drop from its current 42% to 34.5%), which is not impossible in a volatile state like UP, but most experts consider this very unlikely. In reality, the final outcome is always a combination of both a change in the IOU as well as a swing in votes.



Mar 09, 2022 21:30 (IST) UP: Impact of Index of Opposition Unity vs Swing

For years, the Index of Opposition Unity has been used to measure the level of fragmentation of the Opposition. In a nutshell, if the Opposition is fully united, the IOU is 100. The more fragmented and disunited the opposition is, the lower the IOU. An IOU score of 50 indicates a very disunited opposition.



Mar 09, 2022 21:20 (IST) Male Voter Turnout Much Lower In East UP In 2017



Mar 09, 2022 21:14 (IST) Male Voter Turnout Much Lower In East UP

Prannoy Roy: More women are voting than men and they crucial factor for this women. It is very difficult for pollsters to question women. In east UP, male voter turnout has plummeted.

Mar 09, 2022 21:12 (IST) Uttar Pradesh: 5 Elections In 25 Years And 5 Changes In Governments

Prannoy Roy: There are some reasons for concern. If you looks at every election since 1995. It is a very volatile state. There have been five elections in 25 years and there have been five change in governments.

Mar 09, 2022 21:09 (IST) Enormous Swing To BJP In 2017

Prannoy Roy: Despite the enormous swing needed for the BJP to lose this election, there is concern within the BJP that swings of this magnitude are not uncommon in UP.

