Assembly Elections Live Updates: PM Modi To Address Rally In UP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address political rallies in Uttar Pradesh today as the state heads to assembly elections this month. He will be interacting with people in the districts of Mathura, Agra and Bulandshahr via video conferencing.

"Based on our governance record, BJP is confident of getting the people's mandate yet again in UP," PM Modi tweeted this morning.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to address a public rally in Western Uttar Pradesh's Bagphat today.

The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7 in seven phases.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be addressing a virtual rally ahead of the Punjab Assembly polls today and is expected to pick the party's chief ministerial candidate for the state. Punjab will go to the polls on February 20.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

At 5:30 PM today, he will address the people of North Goa via video conferencing. Double engine BJP governments will provide stability and good governance to the people of Goa.