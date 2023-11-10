Rajasthan's Smallest Polling Booth Has Just 35 Voters, All Members Of 1 Family

Of the 35 registered voters in the village, 17 are women and 18 are men.

The Assembly elections in five states are currently underway. While voting took place in Chhattisgarh and Mizoram on November 7, Rajasthan is due to vote on November 25. Ahead of this, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has set up a polling booth in a remote village on the Indo-Pak border in Barmer district, which has a population of 35. And all these people are members of a single family.

The village, known as Badmer Ka Paar, faced a significant challenge during the election period, as people here had to travel a distance of 20 kilometres to the nearest polling station to cast their votes. This hard journey required walking or riding camels, making it particularly challenging for women and elderly people to undertake.

As a result, in previous elections, a majority of the votes were cast by male members only.

But this year, the fortunes have changed, and ECI's unique decision will benefit all of them.

The news of the polling booth inside the village has brought a great sense of joy among the villagers, particularly the women, who are now eagerly anticipating and ready to celebrate this democratic event.

Of the 35 registered voters in the village, 17 are women and 18 are men.

In the 2018 assembly elections, the Congress won 99 seats while the BJP won 73 seats in the 200-member house. Ashok Gehlot came to power with the support of BSP MLAs and independents.

Rajasthan will go to polls on November 25, the counting of which will take place on December 5 along with four other state assembly elections.