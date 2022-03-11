Assembly Elections 2022 Live Updates: Akhilesh Yadav Says UP Results Showed BJP Seats Can Be Decreased

Elections 2022: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) swept the elections in Punjab. (File)

In his first reaction to the assembly election result in Uttar Pradesh, Akhilesh Yadav said the results in Uttar Pradesh indicate that the BJP's seats can be decreased. He said his party has doubled its seats and its vote share substantially.

The BJP emerged victorious in the Uttar Pradesh elections, the results of which were declared yesterday. The party is also set to form government in Manipur, Uttarakhand and Goa, the results showed. Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) swept the elections in Punjab.

The BJP has convened a core committee meeting today at its Delhi headquarters to discuss the strategy for Uttar Pradesh. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, his deputy Keshav Maurya and other leaders are expected to attend the meeting.

Here are the Live Updates on Assembly Elections 2022: