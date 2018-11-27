Assembly Elections 2018 Updates: BJP Releases Poll Manifesto Ahead Of Rajasthan Polls

Assembly Elections 2018: BJP releases Rajasthan poll manifesto.

Days after BJP chief Amit Shah's whirlwind tour of Telangana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will now visit the state ahead of the Assembly polls on December 7. PM Modi is to first address a meeting in Nizamabad, followed by a rally in Mahabubnagar. He will then address a rally at the Lal Bahadur Shastri stadium in Hyderabad next Monday. Earlier today, the PM had tweeted about his visit and said, "Dear sisters and brothers of Telangana, I am eagerly looking forward to being in your state today". Last week Congress leader Sonia Gandhi addressed her maiden rally in Telangana.

After an extensive campaign in Rajasthan, the chief minister along with the finance minister, today released the BJP's Rajasthan poll manifesto.

