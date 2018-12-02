Assembly Elections LIVE Updates: Amit Shah To Campaign In Telangana Today

BJP chief Amit Shah will address public meetings in Narayanpet and Amangal, Telangana, today. (File)

As Rajasthan and Telangana go to polls on December 7, the Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) have intensified their campaigning in both the states.

Political stalwarts like BJP's Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari and Yogi Adityanath will be in Telangana today to address different public meetings while Rajnath Singh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Keshav Prasad Maurya will be in Rajasthan to campaign for the party.

TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) is also expected to intensify campaigning in Telangana today with several public meetings lined up.

On Saturday, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi was in Rajasthan as he addressed youngsters in Udaipur and public meetings in Bhilwara, Chittorgarh and Hanumangarh. At an election rally, the Congress president said PM Modi does not understand the foundation of Hinduism. It provoked sharp criticism from the BJP with the party calling him "confused" and top BJP leaders stepping up their attack.

