Assembly Election 2022 Updates: Election Commission To Decide Today If Ban On Poll Rallies Will Continue

Assembly Elections 2022: 5 states will vote over seven phases starting February 10. (File)

Former Uttar Pradesh ministers and OBC leaders Swami Prasad Maurya and Dharam Singh Saini - who resigned this week from the Yogi Adityanath government and the ruling BJP just weeks before Assembly polls - on Friday joined the Samajwadi Party in the presence of opposition leader Akhilesh Yadav.

Also joining the Samajwadi Party were MLAs Vinay Shakya and Bhagwati Sagar.

Uttar Pradesh MLA Chaudhary Amar Singh of the Apna Dal Thursday quit the BJP-led alliance just weeks ahead of polls - this is the eleventh resignation for Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in three days. Akhilesh Yadav, who has emerged as the key challenger in UP, has yet again benefitted.

Seven other BJP MLAs and one from Apna Dal, which is in alliance with the BJP, have also exited the party in the last three days.

The Congress has fielded the mother of 2017 Unnao rape victim as its candidate for next month's assembly election in Uttar Pradesh. Asha Singh, the Unnao victim's mother, was also among those named in the list released by the party on Friday.

"Our list sends a new message that if you have been a victim of harassment and torture, the Congress will support you," said Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, as she released the list.

Today, the Election Commission will also decide if the present ban on rallies will continue.

Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, Punjab, and Uttarakhand will vote over seven phases starting February 10, with counting of votes scheduled for March 10. Polls in all 5 states will be held amid a massive surge in Covid cases.

Here are the Live updates on Assembly Election 2022: