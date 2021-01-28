Assam's Solution Centre To Help Hundreds In Proving Citizenship

The initiative was started by a group of lawyers (File)

79-year-old Saeed Ali, a farmer from Kalgachia in Assam's Barpeta district, has been a worried man since 1997, when he was declared a doubtful voter. Unable to vote and excluded from the National Register of Citizens (NRC), Mr Ali is waiting for trial to begin at a foreigners' tribunal, which will provide his only chance to prove his citizenship. Barely literate, Mr Ali, however, has no awareness about his constitutional rights.

"In rural areas, people are very less educated. Many of us don't have documents like birth certificates, school certificates, and that's why we have been facing trouble and harassment. But we are Indians, we have a constitution, but we hardly know the rights bestowed upon us since we were never made aware of them," he told NDTV.

To help people like Mr Ali, a Samvidhan Kendra or solution centre has been set up in the area to provide legal aid on citizenship-related cases.

Three similar centres recently started in other parts of Assam, where para-legal volunteers are educating people from rural parts of the state about their constitutional rights.

"If they explain these details, help us in legal understanding, it will be a big help. We never got such help in the past though we had approached politicians and leaders," said Abdul Samad, another villager from Kalgachia.

The initiative was started by a group of lawyers who wanted to bridge the disconnect between the constitution and its people. Apart from making people aware of their rights, the group will also help the doubtful voters or those excluded from the NRC in understanding the legalities of the exercise. The leader of the group of lawyers, Amand Wadud, talked to NDTV about his vision.

"The preamble starts with the words 'We the people'. But in reality, there is a huge disconnect between the constitution and the people. The idea is to bridge the gap, take the constitution to them… Indian citizens are randomly accused of being foreigners or illegal migrants. You strip them off their dignity. This right is protected under constitution – this needs to be installed in them," he said.

"The problem of Samvidhan is everywhere, since our constitution is in danger these days. But in Assam the situation is different. Nowhere in India will you find doubtful voters, but in Assam, you have doubtful voters. This is unconstitutional. So the centres and I will try to help them," Barpeta MP Abdul Khaleque said.