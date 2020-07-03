Assam's Dibrugarh University Teacher Arrested For Sharing Porn Video: Police

During interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime. (Representational)

An assistant professor in Assam's Dibrugarh University was arrested today for allegedly uploading pornographic content on the internet, a senior police officer said.

The assistant professor of Mathematics, in his late 30s, was arrested based on a case filed by the registrar of the university alleging that he had uploaded the video on a pornographic website, Dibrugarh District Superintendent of Police Sreejith T said.

"In the video that has gone viral on the internet, a person resembling the educator is seen in a compromising position with a woman. We raided his house on Thursday evening and seized his laptop," the police said.

"During interrogation, the educator confessed of having videographed the pornographic content with a woman in a hotel in Guwahati three years ago," the SP said.

The camera used for recording has been seized after a raid in Amolapatty area of Dibrugarh, he said.

The accused claimed that the woman in the video was not a student of the university, the officer said, adding, "This was cross-checked with professors and other authorities of the institute."

The assistant professor has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the IT Act, he said, adding the accused will be produced in a court.

"On getting information about a viral video of the assistant professor, we issued him a show-cause notice on June 26 seeking an explanation within five days. His reply came on June 30 but upon finding it unsatisfactory, we lodged an FIR against him," Dibrugarh University Registrar Harin Mahanta said.

An enquiry committee has been constituted to look into the matter and as per the university rules, if any accused person stays in police custody for more than 48 hours, he or she will be suspended from service, Mr Mahanta added.