Assam Woman, 32, Allegedly Gang-Raped; 3 Arrested

All three accused were arrested on Monday. (Representational)

A sanitation worker, who has tested positive for coronavirus, was allegedly raped by three men on the outskirts of Silchar town in South Assam's Cachar district on Sunday.

The 32-year-old woman, sources said, works at a nursing home in Silchar. She was allegedly gang-raped on Sunday evening.

Police said the incident took place when the woman was headed home after work.

All three accused were arrested on Monday. They have been identified as Samay Gwala, Kanak Lal Gwala and Mahesh Gwala.

According to reports, the woman tested positive for COVID-19 during her medical examination after the incident.

Police said the accused will be tested for Covid before being produced before the magistrate.

Assam has logged nearly 2.98 lakh cases since the pandemic broke; 5,893 cases were recorded yesterday.