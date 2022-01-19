Assam To Watch Hospitalisation Rate As Cases Surge, Says No To New Curbs

Assam reported 8,072 new Covid cases on Tuesday, its highest single-day spike

Assam, which has seen a rise in Covid cases, will not impose stricter curbs, said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, adding the authorities are monitoring the rate of hospitalisation.

"Since hospitalisation rate has gone down to 12 percent, we are not bringing any new SOP. If hospitalisation increases, we will bring new restriction, but at present it is not required," said Chief Minister Sarma after chairing a Covid meeting at Haflong.

Assam reported 8,072 new Covid cases on Tuesday, its highest single-day spike since the onset of the pandemic. The test positivity rate in the state has been rising steadily and now stands at 12.62 per cent.

The worrying rise in Covid cases has largely been seen after Christmas, New Year and Bihu celebrations in the state.

"We want to wrap up 2nd dose of vaccination by February 15. We have to still vaccinate 50 lakh with 2nd dose," said Mr Sarma.

Earlier this week, the Chief Minister said all unvaccinated people will not be allowed in public places as cases spiked.

Public places in the state such as restaurants, markets, malls and other venues -- except hospitals -- will be out of bounds for people who have not taken both doses of the Covid vaccine, officials said.

Only double vaccinated government employees will be able to attend offices, the official order added.