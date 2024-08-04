Assam Plans Life Term In Jail For Cases Of Love Jihad

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said today that his government will bring a new law that would impose a life term on people found guilty of "love jihad". Speaking at the extended state BJP executive meet in Guwahati, he said, "We spoke about 'love jihad' during the elections. Soon, we will bring a law, which will award life imprisonment in such cases".

While most BJP-ruled states have laws against such forced conversions, plans are on to make the provisions for punishment more stringent.

Uttar Pradesh, one of the first states to draw up a law against love jihad, plans to revise the Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which has been hugely criticised by the Opposition. The Samajwadi Party has termed it a "divisive" move, aimed at creating "animosity" in society.

Mr Sarma also said a new domicile policy will be introduced soon, under which only those born in Assam will be eligible for state government jobs. Also, in certain districts, land sale between different religious communities won't be allowed without government clearance, he added.

"One special community is taking away the land of indigenous people. We will bring a law that in Goalpara, our land will not be sold to a special community. The land which is left with indigenous and backward people will not be transferred ever," he said.

These new legislations are expected to be brought in the monsoon session of the assembly later this month.