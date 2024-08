The school in Assam where a teacher was caught showing porn

Locals set a school on fire in Assam's Karimganj district after a teacher was found allegedly showing porn to girl students.

A case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been filed against the teacher, the police said.

The locals, too, face a police case for burning the school.

The 37-year-old teacher is on the run, the police said, adding they are investigating the case.