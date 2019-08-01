Assam Students' Body Opposes Release Of 'Declared Foreigners'

Within days of the Assam government's notification to release "declared foreigners" lodged in its detention centers, the All Assam Students' Union has said that their release will lead to "more infiltration" and "social problems" in Assam ahead of the publication of the final National Register of Citizens list for which the deadline ends on August 31.

"We are opposed to the state government's decision to release over 300 declared foreigners. Already the centre has told that they are continuing diplomatic dialogue with Bangladesh for quick deportation; if they now start releasing them, it will only increase illegal infiltration," AASU leader Lurinjyoti Gogoi told NDTV.

"This release of 'declared foreigners' will give a wrong message. As per data of the state government, lots of 'declared foreigners' are missing at this point of time. This might also lead to social problems," he added.

The detainees would have to produce two sureties of Rs 1 lakh each, besides a verifiable address, in order to be set free. Sources in the Assam government said they will also be required to provide biometric information such as fingerprint and iris scans, besides photographs. They will have to report to a police station in their locality every week.

The process will start this week, sources said.

According to the Assam government's replies in the ongoing state assembly session, there are 1,145 declared foreigners lodged in the detention centers across Assam. Of them, 335 people are eligible to be released as per the Supreme Court order.

It was the AASU that led an aggressive anti-illegal migrant movement in the 80s that led to the signing of the Assam accord of 1985. The publication of the updated NRC list in Assam is being monitored by the Supreme Court and is an outcome of the Assam accord.

"The foreigners' issue must be settled through the Assam accord. In the last few days, over 30 people have been deported to Bangladesh who were proved to be foreigners. The Supreme Court in its order has used the term 'may be' which means the declared foreigners may be released," Mr Gogoi added.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.